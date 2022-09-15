New Wigan football club's anger over pitch with no goalposts and a manhole cover in the middle of it

So far Platt Bridge FC has had to play all of its games away from home because the goalposts haven’t yet arrived.

And they also say that the pitch on the Miners Welfare fields off Sherwood Crescent has been marked up in the wrong place, leaving it far too close to homes and with a manhold cover on the field!

After years without a club, Platt Bridge has really thrown itself into re-establishing one, and can boast no fewer than 10 different sides, including a women’s team.

Michael Rasburn with son Arvie-Ray, eight, who plays for one of the Platt Bridge FC teams

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But after all the build-up, the logistical issues have made things impossible for the seniors.

Open age manager Michael Rasburn said: “We have been given the run-around by the council and it has caused chaos.

"Everything was agreed that we would play on the fields and we've paid our dues – some £3,000 – but we’ve not kicked a ball on it yet.

Club bosses say the pitch is far too close to bungalows

"The goalposts were supposed to be coming weeks ago but each time we are promised a deadline, it comes and goes and a new one is set.

"Apparently there’s a goalpost shortage!

"Then we have major problems with the pitch. If it had been marked out right in the middle, where any sensible person would have put it, it would be perfect.

"But instead it’s to one side and far too close to the back fences of bunglows adjoining the fields.

"Balls would always be flying out of play and into gardens and probably breaking windows now and again too – which we would of course have to pay for.

"And then there is this metal inspection grid on the pitch. You can’t have that there. We’ve got youngsters playing on here and they could injure themselves if they fell over it or onto it.

"One wise acre workman told us to grass over it, but you’re not allowed to do that. These utility manholes have to be accessible at all times.

"We’re several weeks into the season and been able to do nothing but play away games so far. It’s not acceptable.

"This is a project that is really good for Platt Bridge during difficult times, and it is being thwarted by silly things like this.”

Council leisure director James Winterbottom said: “Unfortunately due to national shortages out of our control, there have been delays to the process of receiving the posts for which the order was placed in back in July.

“We have been in regular contact with the supplier who have offered assurances that the posts will be delivered in the coming weeks. They will be installed as soon as they are delivered, and we have already put sockets in place to allow this work to begin straight away.

“We are grateful for the patience of all involved at the club and hope to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”

The authority added that the pitch had now been re-marked to the satisfaction of club representatives with whom they had been dealing.