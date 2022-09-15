Opening in 1972, the local branch of Samaritans is now one of 201 centres nationwide offering help to people, often in their darkest hours.

There will be a gathering on September 25 to celebrate and Wigan Council will be planting a tree in Mesnes Park to honour their dedication.

The charity has seen a multitude of changes over the years, not only in the issues that people discuss but the operation of the service too.

Mental health issues remain to be a primary reason for clients reaching out to the Samaritans when in need of a listening ear.

But the charity can be used for anyone struggling with any aspect of their lives, Covid-19 and the cost of living crisis also being reasons for people reaching out these days.

During the pandemic a phone line specifically for NHS staff was set up in order to help them get through unprecedented times.

The branch also does a lot of work with Wigan North Western railway station which is a risk priority due to the high speed trains that pass through, coupled up with easy access to the platform.

Ruth, who has been a Samaritan for 17 years, joined the organization after growing up in a small village where three people had taken their own life.

She said: “Three incidents in a small village like that made me realise that there are times that people need help.

I heard about the Samaritans and wanted to help others who may need someone to simply listen to them.”

The six-month training course emphasises the importance of being non-judgemental and accepting of others, the purpose of a Samaritan is to simply listen.

Another volunteer, Patrick – who has been there 28 years – said: “It’s surprising that the solution to your problems is often within yourself.

“I joined the Samaritans as my partner and I struggled for eight years with infertility treatment.

“After seeing the job advert I applied for something to do, I always had someone available to talk to. It is so valuable.”

Patrick also says that the biggest change he has experienced during his 28 years of service is technology, as clients now have more flexibility in how to contact the charity, whether that be over the phone or by email.

Call-backs by staff are also required less often due to the phone line now being free of charge for service users on: 116 123

This means that clients can call whenever they require someone to talk to.

Another volunteer, Pauline, is relatively new to the charity and was a service user at 18 so is aware of how beneficial talking can be.

She said: “To be there for someone you don’t even know is just amazing.

"Quite often you can hear in their voice that they have gotten what they need to off their chest.”

Substantial support is always on offer for volunteers after a shift, a debrief with a member of the support team ensures that staff are in a positive place mentally.