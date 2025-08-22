For years it has been a source of nuisance, complaints and campaigns, but now an inocuous but much cratered 100ft stretch of Wigan street is finally set to get a bit of TLC.

The short section of Quaker’s Place in Standish has been the focal point for rows and appeals for a makeover due to its deep potholes which worsen after spells of bad weather.

Locals and parents of children being dropped off at nearby Wood Fold Primary have long said the road’s condition is a hazard both to vehicles that use it and to pedestrians when cars try to avoid the worst parts.

But it has been the age old issue of that piece of highway being unadopted that created a stalemate.

It was claimed last year that the land in question – at the junction with Greenland Avenue – was owned by Electricty North West (ENW) because a substation stands nearby.

But when Wigan Today checked with the utility company, it responded to say that its predecessor had indeed owned it but it had been transferred to Wigan Council in the 1970s.

The town hall responded to say it could find no record of such an arrangement.

However it has now finally relented and agreed to be responsible for the road’s future upkeep.

Wigan Council will adopt the road after its highways maintenance team fills the holes and resurfaces it – and they will maintain it in perpetuity.

The work will be carried out at the end of a four-week project to redesign and renovate Quaker’s Place car park, which is now set to begin on September 29.

The car park will increase its current capacity by more than 50 per cent, with 28 spaces and three disabled bays.

The road reconstruction will take five days and take place during the October half term.

The news was welcomed by the village neighbourhood forum, Standish Voice

A spokesperson said: "Many residents will be pleased that this disputed stretch of road will now be the responsibility of Wigan Council and it will be properly resurfaced and maintained.

"It was a danger to cyclists and pedestrians.

"We have pushed this issue with the council as have Standish councillors over the decades and we are delighted it will now be resolved."