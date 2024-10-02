Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Walk of Fame star for Olympic golden girl Keely Hodgkinson has been re-installed in Leigh after receiving a special upgrade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 800m superstar received the civic honour, which sits proudly outside the Town Hall, in 2023.

But it has now had its wording updated to reflect Keely becoming an Olympic champion in Paris in the summer and has been given an appropriate golden trim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margaret Galvin and Angela Pike from Leigh Harriers joined civic dignitaries in the rain for the small ceremony in Keely’s own absence.

The updated Walk of Fame star for Keely Hodgkinson in Leigh town centre

When the refreshment of the star was announced in August, Wigan Council leader David Molyneux said: “It’s clear that the entire borough was cheering Keely on, and her performance was amazing on the biggest stage.

“We were delighted to host Keely, her family and friends at Leigh Town Hall last year and we believe it is fitting to update her star given this recent triumph.

“She is an inspirational athlete and a fantastic ambassador for the borough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keely Hodgkinson celebrates Olympic gold in Paris

The original star’s wording “Olympic athlete” has been replaced with “Olympic champion”.

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “We know how proud everyone is of Keely, she has achieved so much and still has a long career ahead of her.

“Her dedication and hard work in becoming a top-class athlete is clear to see and she is a real role model.

“We’re incredibly proud that she was the recipient of our Believe Talent Fund earlier in her journey to the top.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council dignitaries and representatives of Leigh Harriers celebrate the re-installation of Keely Hodgkinson's star outside Leigh town centre. The athlete herself was not present

Wigan Council’s Believe Talent Fund was set up to help young athletes, with grants of up to £500 available to help towards travel, accommodation, training, equipment, and competition entry fees.

A product of the Leigh Harriers athletics club, Keely received funding in both 2017 and 2018, helping her take part in national and international competitions.

The Believe Stars for Keely and fellow Fred Longworth High School ex-pupil Ella Toone were announced by Wigan Council as part of International Women’s Day celebrations in 2023.

A Believe Star is the highest accolade awarded to borough residents using their platform for good. Only two are issued each year (one in Wigan and one in Leigh) and nominations can be made online.

Applications to Wigan Council’s Believe Talent Fund are open until the end of October. For full details and how to apply, visit Believe Talent Fund.