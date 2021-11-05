Olympic star relaunches Wigan borough Extreme Zone
Olympic BMX bronze medallist Declan Brooks gave youngsters a thrilling work-out at the reopening of a Wigan borough sport facility.
The sporting hero gave a talk about his BMXing career, answered questions and showed off some of the skills that earned him a place on the medal podium in Tokyo last summer.
Bike owners were able to book places on a pair of two-hour sessions that Brooks hosted at Howe Bridge Leisure Centre’s Extreme Zone..
Those in attendance were also joined by the Dr Bike team from the Gearing Up workshop who gave people’s two-wheelers a quick check over and carried out repairs if needed. The Extreme Zone was of course forced to close during the pandemic but it has since undergone a refurbishment, ready for new sporting adventures.
