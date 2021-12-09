On your marks for return of Wigan Christmas Dash

The Wigan Christmas Dash was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, but organisers have now confirmed it will be back on Sunday, December 12.

The eighth annual event will see hundreds of people of all ages and abilities wearing Santa suits as they run or walk 5km through Mesnes Park.

Festive music will be played and there will be turkey sandwiches, mince pies and mulled wine at the finish line to help everyone get into the Christmas spirit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Participants in the last Wigan Christmas Dash

Organiser Nick Abbott, from Orrell-based 8070 Events, said: “We are really pleased that we can run the event again. We have done it every year since 2013 and this will be our eighth one. It will be great to see everyone back in the park in Santa suits doing a 5k for Christmas.”

The event begins at 11am next to the statue of Sir Francis Sharp Powell and participants will complete a 1km lap of the park five times.

There is no official charity partner this year, but people are being encouraged to collect sponsorship for good causes close to their hearts.

A team from Orrell Rugby Club has already signed up to help raise funds once again.

Registration for the event is now open and costs £20 for adults, £15 for children aged 10 to 16 and £8 for under 10s.

It includes the cost of the Santa suit and collection details will be announced before the event.

To sign up or find out more, go to www.christmasdash.co.uk