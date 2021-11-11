On your marks for Santa dash to raise money for Wigan charity

The Brick wants people to either take part in a 5km Santa dash or organise their own elf dash to raise vital funds for the charity.

Money raised will make a real difference for people in need, as The Brick saw demand for its services soar during the pandemic and its income dropped as fund-raising events were cancelled and its shops were forced to close in lockdown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brick wants people to take part in the Santa dash and raise money

People are being encouraged to take part in a festive Santa dash being held at Pennington Flash at 1pm on Sunday, December 12.

They can run or walk the 5km route dressed as Father Christmas and raise money for The Brick.

The event is being organised by Giddo’s Gift, a charity set up in memory of 18-year-old Jordan Giddins to improve the lives of teenagers and young adults with cancer in Wales and the North West.

Entry costs £5, payable on the day to Giddo’s Gift, which includes a mince pie and drink.

It is not the first time fund-raisers have been encouraged to run at Christmas to support The Brick, with people previously completing Haigh Woodland parkrun to raise money.

Alternatively, schools are being invited to organise their own elf dash for staff and pupils to boost funds and spread some Christmas cheer.

They can choose a date and route of their choice, and ask youngsters to run in PE lessons, during lunch break or even during the day.

They could dress up as elves, wear Christmas jumpers or cover themselves in tinsel to get into the festive spirit.

A certificate from Father Christmas will be provided to share with the little elves.

To find out more about getting involved, contact Jane Webb at The Brick on 01942 236953 or [email protected]

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/campaign/Santa-Elf-Dash-forTheBrick