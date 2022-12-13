News you can trust since 1853
One of Wigan's oldest churches is hosting its first Christmas Eve carol service in three years

One of the traditional high points of an historic Wigan church’s calendar returns later this month after an enforced three-year break due to Covid.

By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Dec 2022, 8:39am

Park Lane Chapel on Wigan Road, Land Gate, will be holding its ever popular Christmas Eve candlelit carol service at 6.30pm on Saturday December 24.

It is the first such service to be held there since 2019, the last two having been cancelled because of the pandemic.

Park Lane Chapel, Wigan Road, Bryn
Coffee and mince pies will be served afterwards.

The chapel dates back to the 17th century.

