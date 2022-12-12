News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Council admits it has lowered the temperature of the borough's swimming pools to save money as fuel bills rocket

As fuel bills continue to soar, Wigan Council has admitted that it has lowered the temperature of all of its swimming pools to save money.

By Charles Graham
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 5:38pm

But the adjustment is only by one degree so bosses are hoping that swimmers will barely notice the difference – if all, as it continues to encourage them to use the public facilities.

A lot of local authorities have taken this measure as they try to keep costs down without closing public baths altogether.

Wigan Life Centre's main pool
They say that dropping the temperature by just 1C can make a 10 per cent saving.

James Winterbottom, director of leisure and wellbeing at Wigan Council, said: “Swimming pools are incredibly important for our communities, helping residents to stay healthy and active and importantly, giving children and adults the opportunity to learn how to swim.

“Despite the cost of energy continuing to rise nationally, we remain committed to keeping all our pools open.

"We have taken the decision to lower the temperature of our pools by one degree, which remains within national guidance.

"We are monitoring the energy efficiency benefits of this approach and listening to our swimmers for their feedback.

“Swimming remains a key priority for us and anyone who wishes to find out more about where to swim can visit our Be Well website at https://www.wigan.gov.uk/BeWell/Swimming/Index.aspx.”

