Wigan Council admits it has lowered the temperature of the borough's swimming pools to save money as fuel bills rocket
As fuel bills continue to soar, Wigan Council has admitted that it has lowered the temperature of all of its swimming pools to save money.
But the adjustment is only by one degree so bosses are hoping that swimmers will barely notice the difference – if all, as it continues to encourage them to use the public facilities.
A lot of local authorities have taken this measure as they try to keep costs down without closing public baths altogether.
They say that dropping the temperature by just 1C can make a 10 per cent saving.
James Winterbottom, director of leisure and wellbeing at Wigan Council, said: “Swimming pools are incredibly important for our communities, helping residents to stay healthy and active and importantly, giving children and adults the opportunity to learn how to swim.
“Despite the cost of energy continuing to rise nationally, we remain committed to keeping all our pools open.
"We have taken the decision to lower the temperature of our pools by one degree, which remains within national guidance.