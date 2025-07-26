A Wigan widow who enjoyed the rare honour of receiving landmark birthday cards from two UK monarchs has died at the age of 105.

Edna Fairclough was one of the borough’s oldest citizens and had been so fit and fiercely independent that she only needed to move out of the Appley Bridge house that belonged to late husband Joe and her for decades and into a nursing home a few months ago.

She turned 105 in May and among the greetings she received was one from King Charles III, which she was able to add to the card she received from Queen Elizabeth II five years ago.

British monarchs traditionally send birthday cards to subjects on their 100th birthday, then their 105th birthday and each year thereafter.

Edna and Joe were married for 72 years before his death 15 years ago, so they will have received another three greetings cards from Buckingham Palace for their diamond, blue sapphire and platinum wedding anniversaries (60th, 65th and 70th) too.

They had no children, so it is friends now mourning her after she passed away peacefully at Aaron Crest care home in Skelmersdale.

Edna was born in Newburgh but then she and Joe moved to Cambridge during the war, where she worked for a company called Marshall’s making pistons for planes that had been damaged in battle.

On returning to the North West, she enjoyed frequent trips to Southport and Wigan for shopping. In later years she enjoyed meeting people in Appley Bridge Pensioners’ Club and many holidays with Joe.

Edna was an accomplished dress-maker and used to like going to friends’ houses to play cards and dominoes.

She also had pets, namely cats and a dog called Trixie, the latter of whom was given to her by a woman outside the old market hall.

Asked what her secret to long life was, Edna replied: “I don’t think about it!”

Friend Phil Wilcock said: “Edna certainly had a good innings but she will still be sadly missed by her friends.”

Edna’s funeral take place at 10am on Tuesday August 5 at St James the Great Church, Wrightington.

She requested no flowers at her service but was happy for donations to be made instead to the British Heart Foundation or to Derian House Children's Hospice in Chorley.