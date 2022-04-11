Organisers of Wigan township's platinum jubilee festivities make fresh appeal for participants

Standish plans to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne in style.

On Friday June 3, it hosts a parade and Best of British party at Thompson House Equestrian Centre.

Organisers had wanted the parade to go through the centre of Standish, but the council said “no” because that would block an emergency route, so it goes from Bradley Hall industrial estate to Thompson House.

Standish would like all manner of organisations to deck out floats for the parade

Groups and organisations across Standish can get involved.

Businessman Martin Ainscough said: "We want to see some of them decorating floats – and if some have difficulty getting vehicles I will hope to help out – but others may want to walk in groups. We have a couple of marching bands signed up already but there is room for more and it would be great if some people got into fancy dress, whether that be 1950s outfits, circus performers or patriotic red, white and blue. Maybe people with vintage vehicles could bring them along too.”

To get involved, email [email protected] or ring 01257 472900.

A beer and food festival will run over the weekend at Thompson House Farm.

The Thursday evening will see the ceremonial lighting of a jubilee beacon.

On Friday, June 3, the festival continues during the day and that evening there will be music.

With the Epsom Derby on Saturday, June 4, guests will dress up and watch on a big screen. There will be live soul and motown music later.