Bakkavor, which has a major base at Ince, intends to boost its local workforce by 42 in the coming months to cope with an increased workload.

Set against two years of challenges caused by the pandemic, and amid continued economic uncertainty and rising cost of living, the roles offer a welcome boost to employment across local communities.

Bakkavor works with a number of the UK’s major supermarkets producing fresh prepared meals, desserts, salads, pizza and bread.

Bakkavor Foods at Ince

Bosses say the recruitment drive offers a competitive salary from a major UK employer which currently employees 16,000 people across the nation, and a further 3,000 globally.

A wide range of positions are available at the Wigan site for skilled and semi-skilled individuals including: yard operative, section co-ordinator, engineering machine technician, hygiene operative, site services manager, stock control administrator and HGV driver. Hours offered depend on the role and differ from day and night shift work and include permanent and part time roles.

Successful applicants will be invited to meet a member of the Bakkavor team in an informal interview.

By region, the majority of the vacancies can be found in Lincolnshire, with over 800 jobs spread among its six sites in the county. A further 293 roles are to be filled in Scotland, 202 in Newark, and 132 in Kent.

Donna-Maria Lee, Chief People Officer at Bakkavor Group, said: “We are delighted to be opening our doors to brilliant new colleagues within the local communities in which we are based.

"We offer a wide range of jobs available at a large number of our well-established sites, all offering career development opportunities as well as great benefits.

"All of our employees across our 23 sites in the UK benefit from first class training programmes which are focused on career progression and individual development.”

“The application process for all roles is now open and we have already started interviewing a number of enthusiastic candidates. We very much look forward to meeting more applicants and we hope that the roles we have available are able to turn into long term careers.”