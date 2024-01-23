Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The southbound carriageway has been closed between junctions 27 (Standish) and 26 (M58) since 12.30pm and one lane of the northbound carriageway has also been closed as a result of the incident. Traffic has now been released and both vehicles involved have been recovered.

Work will now take place from 8pm onwards to resurface a large area of the southbound carriageway. Congestion on the northbound carriageway has eased, but there are still delays of just over an hour on the southbound carriageway and six miles of congestion on the approach.

Overnight resurfacing will take place at junction 27 (Standish) following a fuel spillage

A diversion route for southbound traffic is as follows:

Southbound - Solid Square - Non-HGV route includes a low railway bridge 12'0" (3.6m) and narrow canal bridge.

Leave the M6 at J27. At the roundabout take the first exit and join the A5209. Follow the A5209 for approx. 0.8km. At the junction with the B5206 turn right onto the B5206 southbound (Shevington Lane) and follow for approx. 5.8km.

At the junction with the A577 turn left and join the A577 eastbound (Orrell Road) and follow for 0.5km. At M6 J26 turn right onto the access road and follow for approx. 1.0km At the roundabout take the first exit and rejoin the M6 south. HGV route Leave the M6 at J27.