The funeral for a Wigan teenager who died suddenly near his home will take place early next month.

Owen Donnelly was just 19 when he was found fatally wounded in the garden of a home in Ruskin Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, on the morning of Sunday February 16.

An inquest which opened last week heard that a provisional cause of death was a gunshot wound.

Police launched an investigation after the young cleaning company boss was found collapsed and had passed away before paramedics could take him to hospital, but later concluded that there were no suspicious circumstances and passed their file on to the coroner.

They have nonetheless been continuing with inquiries to establish the events which led up to Owen’s sustaining his injuries, but the lack of a criminal investigation means that a funeral ceremony can take place without further delay.

And a heartbreaking social media post from his sister Laura Mottram last night (February 24) read: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the funeral details for my little brother Owen Donnelly.

"Our lives were turned upside on the l6th February when Owen was sadly taken from us too soon at the age of 19.

“A service will take place at Wigan crematorium at 2pm on the 5th of March followed by a wake at the Hawk pub for anyone who would like to attend to celebrate our Owen’s life.”

Owen’s inquest has been adjourned pending the preparation of reports and is set to resume on July 22.