Paddy McGuinness and Sam Thompson get 'a reet Wigan welcome' during a visit to charity The Brick

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 29th Oct 2025, 12:30 GMT
What's on in Wigan (October 27-November 2)
A Wigan charity supporting people facing homelessness and poverty received a helping hand from two famous faces.

Celebrities Paddy McGuinness and Sam Thompson popped into The Brick’s warehouse to offer assistance.

A post on the charity’s Facebook page said: “Well, this doesn’t happen every day at The Brick but when it does we give a reet Wigan welcome!!

"Guess who popped in to lend a hand in our warehouse? Only Paddy McGuinness and Sam Thompson!

Sam Thompson and Paddy McGuinness with the team at The Brickplaceholder image
Sam Thompson and Paddy McGuinness with the team at The Brick

"They swapped the spotlight for steel-toe boots and got stuck right in — lifting boxes, cracking jokes and keeping our team in stitches!

"Massive thanks to Paddy and Sam for bringing the laughs and the muscle — you’re welcome back any time (we’ll even let you make a Lancashire brew next time).”

Bolton-born Paddy is a comedian, actor and television presenter, known for shows including Take Me Out and Top Gear.

Sam rose to fame in Made In Chelsea, before winning I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2023.

