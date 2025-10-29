Paddy McGuinness and Sam Thompson get 'a reet Wigan welcome' during a visit to charity The Brick
Celebrities Paddy McGuinness and Sam Thompson popped into The Brick’s warehouse to offer assistance.
A post on the charity’s Facebook page said: “Well, this doesn’t happen every day at The Brick but when it does we give a reet Wigan welcome!!
"Guess who popped in to lend a hand in our warehouse? Only Paddy McGuinness and Sam Thompson!
"They swapped the spotlight for steel-toe boots and got stuck right in — lifting boxes, cracking jokes and keeping our team in stitches!
"Massive thanks to Paddy and Sam for bringing the laughs and the muscle — you’re welcome back any time (we’ll even let you make a Lancashire brew next time).”
Bolton-born Paddy is a comedian, actor and television presenter, known for shows including Take Me Out and Top Gear.
Sam rose to fame in Made In Chelsea, before winning I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2023.