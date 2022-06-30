Painting by acclaimed Wigan artist that could be snapped up for 99p is exposed as a fake

The industrial scene was described as being by the great J Lawrence Isherwood when it first went up for auction.

But since Wigan Today publicised the sale which takes place at 9.13pm on July 3, several art experts have come forward to point out that this is an immitation.

The oil painting of mills by J Lawrence Isherwood

That said 99p would still be a snip!

Isherwood was born, lived and died in Wigan. A prolific artist, he often painted subjects and images (including landscapes and portraits) from the borough in a style that became known as 'Wigan style'.