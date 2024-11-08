A number of parades will be taking place across Wigan borough to mark Remembrance Sunday.

This year’s date falls on November 10, where residents will be joined by the Mayor of Wigan borough as well as local councillors to recognise the sacrifices made by servicemen and women in the two world wars and in recent conflicts.

The leader of Wigan Council, Coun David Molyneux, said: “The opportunity to remember the service and sacrifice of all those that have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life is incredibly important to all of us here in Wigan borough.

“Remembrance Sunday provides a poignant reminder of the service of all in our Armed Forces community, and all those lost as a result of conflict.

“I’d encourage everyone to take a moment to reflect this Remembrance Sunday at one of the many services or parades happening across our borough.”

The routes for the Wigan and Leigh parades are:

Wigan

The procession will leave the Town Hall in Library Street at 10.30am prompt and will proceed along Library Street, Rodney Street, King Street, Wallgate, King Street West and Crawford Street to the War Memorial in All Saints' Gardens. The two minutes silence will be observed at 11am preceded by the sounding of the 'Last Post' and ending with 'Reveille'. Following the sounding of 'Reveille' the Worshipful the Mayor of Wigan will lay a wreath on the War Memorial on behalf of the inhabitants of Wigan to be followed by representatives of the various organisations. The ceremony will be concluded with the National Anthem. The procession will then proceed into the Parish Church for the Service. There will be no return procession to the Town Hall at the conclusion of the service, but the Mayor will take the salute from the saluting base as the Service personnel parade by.

Leigh

The Parade will assemble at Marsh Gymnasium Ullswater Street, Leigh at 10.15am proceeding at 10.30am to the Cenotaph in Church Street Gardens via Railway Road, Market Street, Lord Street, Charles Street and Church Street. The Service at the Cenotaph will be conducted by the Clergy of Leigh during which wreaths will be laid by the various organisations. A wreath will be laid on behalf of the Lieutenancy Office and the Deputy Mayor will lay the wreath on behalf of the Council.

There will be a return procession at the conclusion of the service, the route to be taken via Church Street, Vernon Street, Bradshawgate, Market Street and St Mary's Way to the Town Hall Square. A salute will be taken on the Town Hall Square when the parade passes along Market Street and those assembled on the Town Hall Square will be thanked for their attendance

All other parades and services across the borough:

Abram

The parade will assemble in Dootson Street (back of the community centre) at 9.45am then proceed at 10am along Warrington Road for the Service at 10.30am in St John’s the Evangelist's Church. After the service, the parade will reassemble outside the church and proceed to Dootson Street for dispersal.

Ashton in Makerfield

The procession will assemble at the Beeches (former Wigan Groundwork Trust), Wigan Road, Ashton at 10am for 10.15am when a wreath will be laid at the Garswood Hall War Memorial.

The procession will then reform and proceed to St Thomas’ Church for the Service at 10.50am via Wigan Road, Gerard Street and Warrington Road. After the Service, wreaths will be laid at the Cenotaph. The procession then reassembling at Violet Street and proceeding via Warrington Road and Bryn Street continuing up the A49 Wigan Road to Ashton Library for the March Past and Salute, continuing to Osborne Road for dispersal.

Aspull

A Service will be held at the War Memorial, Finger Post, commencing at 10.50am.

A procession will leave the Sumner Street Headquarters of the British Legion at 10.45am (parade to Muster at 10.30am) and proceed along Scot Lane for a Service at the War Memorial.

Atherton

10.10am Assemble at Atherton Collieries, Alder Street for departure at 10.20am prompt. Wreaths will be laid by members of the Council and various organisations. The parade will leave via Alder Street, turn left onto High Street and turn right on to Tyldesley Road, stopping at the Baptist Church Memorial. Proceed on Tyldesley Road via Market Street and Leigh Road to the Cenotaph

Return – Reassemble on Leigh Road, circumnavigate the cenotaph and return along Hamilton Street to the junction with Tyldesley Road, turn left onto Tyldesley Road, right at bollards onto High Street, right onto Alder Street to the Atherton Collieries. The parade will be dismissed at Atherton Collieries.

Golborne

A Service of Remembrance will be held at Golborne War Memorial, Barn Lane, Golborne at 2.30pm. It will be preceded by a procession from the Legh Court car park, Legh Street, Golborne, assembling at 2.15pm prompt. The Service will be conducted by the Clergy of Golborne, after which wreaths will be laid.

Hindley

At 10am, the procession assembles in the Market Square/Council car park on Cross Street, Hindley. At 10.40am, the procession leaves the assembly point and proceeds along Morris Street to Wigan Road proceeding to the War Memorial on the corner of Atherton Road and Liverpool Road outside St Peter’s Church. A service is held at the Memorial together with the wreath laying ceremony followed by a service at St Peters Church.

The procession then re-assembles on Atherton Road and continues onto George Street, Chapel Green Road, turns left onto Bridge Street, continues along Market Street, turns right onto Cross Street, left onto Morris Street and ends on the Town Hall Car Park for the National Anthem and dispersal.

Ince in Makerfield

There will be a Memorial Service and wreath laying ceremony at the Cenotaph in Ince Cemetery, Lower Ince at 10.30am followed by a Service and wreath laying ceremony at noon in the Garden of Remembrance, Smithy Green, Higher Ince. Please see local churches for details of other services.

Lowton

A Service of Remembrance will be held at St Mary`s Church, Newton Road, Lowton at 10.30am preceded by an assembly in the schoolyard at 10.20am. After the Service, a representative of the Council and other organisations taking part will lay wreaths.

Platt Bridge

The Parade will assemble at 10.30am on Walthew Lane at its cul-de-sac end near Elm Street. The procession will proceed at 10.40am along Walthew Lane to its junction with the A58 Liverpool Road. The procession turns right onto Liverpool Road and proceeds to Stephen Street junction then turns left onto Stephen Street and turns right onto Davies Street and proceeds to its junction with Neville Street where the Cenotaph/War Memorial is situated for the laying of wreaths at 10.50am.

Following the laying of wreaths, the procession turns left onto the A58 Liverpool Road and continues north to Church Road. The procession turns right onto Church Road and proceeds to St. Nathaniel’s Church for the Church Service. After the service the Parade will reassemble and proceed back along the same route to the cul-de-sac end of Walthew Lane for dispersal.

Shevington

Please assemble outside AB Hardware (formerly Bewley's) in Broad O'th Lane, Shevington between 10.15am and 10.30am. The Parade will proceed at 10.45am to Shevington War Memorial in the Memorial Garden at the corner of Church Lane.

The Ceremony commences at 10.55am and will be followed by a Service at St Anne’s Church and another at Shevington Methodist Church.

Standish

The parade will assemble at Cross Street, Standish at 10.15am proceeding at 10.30am from Standish Unity Club along Market Place, Market Street and High Street, to the War Memorial at the junction of High Street/Church Street. After the service the parade will reform and return along Church Street to Market Place to be followed by an all denomination service at St Wilfrid’s Church, Standish

Tyldesley

The Parade will assemble on the Market Square at 10am, proceeding at 10.10am to the Cenotaph at Tyldesley Cemetery via Elliott Street, Manchester Road and Hough Lane. The Service at the Cenotaph will be conducted by a member of the Clergy during which wreaths will be laid by the various organisations.

Following the Service, there will be a return procession to the Market Square via Hough Lane, Manchester Road and Elliott Street. As the Parade passes the Town Hall, a salute will be taken by Ward Councillors and senior ex-servicemen.