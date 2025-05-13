A children’s story written by a Wigan man has finally been turned into a book – 12 years after his death.

John Anderton enjoyed writing poetry and turned his hand to creating his first children’s story, but then unfortunately he fell ill.

He died in 2013, aged 71, and the manuscript was left lying in a drawer at his home in Kitt Green.

His wife Barbara Anderton recently wrote to The One House community centre in Aspull to ask if they would be interested in doing something with it.

Neil West, from the Forum for Aspull, Whelley and New Springs (FAWNS), went to see her and offered to try to get the story printed.

She handed over the manuscript and with the help of local artist Karen Buckels, who created beautiful illustrations, it was turned into a book.

Barbara, 84, was delighted to see Banter Straw the Scarecrow published for the first time.

She said: “I was thrilled with it. The drawings of the scarecrow are really good.”

She said her husband “wasn’t really a good speller” but he enjoyed writing about things that came into his head.

"He would be overjoyed,” she said. “I wish I could send something onwards to him.”

Neil said: “I know it meant a great deal to Barbara that someone has taken an interest and got the book printed. My reward, as much as anything, is seeing how happy it has made her.”

A total of 40 copies of the book have been printed and proceeds from their sale will go to the FAWNS community allotment in Aspull.

It will be available to buy on a first-come, first-served basis at a community event being held from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, May 31 at The One House.

The event will celebrate the conclusion of a FAWNS project with local schools and community groups.

One of the illustrations from the book has been shared with primary schools for a colouring competition and children are invited to take their pictures to the event, where winners will be chosen and prizes given.

Karen will be there to sign the book, Louise Fazackerly will be in the character of Banter Straw to tell stories and sing songs, and there will plenty of scarecrows and even a tractor.