Parents join Wigan karate club class to raise money for a good cause

Parents learned how to throw punches and kicks when a Wigan karate club held a class in aid of a good cause.

By Gaynor Clarke
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 12:30 pm

Lancashire Shotokan Karate Academy, which is based at Pemberton Business Centre, organised a class for parents and raised more than £200 for Daffodils Dreams, which supports children and families in Wigan facing financial hardship.

Organiser Linsey Pavsic said: “I would say that when we decided to put on the parents’ class, it was supposed to be just a bit of fun for the kids and their families, but why not use the opportunity to raise some money for a charity?

Parents learn new moves during the karate class

"We wanted to support a local organisation and having used the clothes collection service that Daffodils Dreams offer, I suggested that and everyone was quite happy with that.”

To support Daffodils Dreams or find out more about the organisation’s work, call 07896 811178, email [email protected], or visit www.daffodilsdreams.org.

The karate class for parents raised more than £200
