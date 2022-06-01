Michael and Shirley Anderson's daughter Jade was brutally killed by two bullmastiffs and two Staffordshire bull terriers at a friend's house nine years ago.

That horrific incident in their home town of Atherton brought about changes to the laws governing dangerous animals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jade Anderson, 14-year-old schoolgirl killed by pack of dogs in Atherton

But after the deaths already of six people – mainly youngsters – this year already from dog attacks, the Andersons say that the regulations must be tightened further, saying “enough is enough”.

At the time Jade died, it was only illegal to have an “out-of-control” dog in a public place.

Michael, 43, and Shirley, 45, campaigned to have that changed to include private places and the law came into effect a year after Jade died.

But in the wake of further tragedies, Mr Anderson told the Daily Mirror: “This law is clearly not working. The amount of people dying is now beyond belief.

Shirley and Michael Anderson

“We campaigned to change the law after Jade died, to make it a crime on private property too."

He said that the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs told the couple at the time that the new law would be the foundation for further improvements, but he said it hasn’t been and that has been an “insult to Jade’s memory.”

Mr Anderson told the Mirror: “We have got to stop this madness and stop banning dangerous breeds. Any dog can be deadly. All they do is make these banned breeds a status symbol and they will cross breed to get around the law.”

The pair are calling for an education programme set up – in Jade’s name – to warn children about the dangers of dogs.

And they would also like to see the launch of Government safety campaigns similar to those that it runs for fireworks and drink-driving.

The Andersons said that in 90 per cent of cases, it was the owners’ responsibility for the attacks, so bans on certain breeds aren’t necessarily effective.