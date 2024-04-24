Watch more of our videos on Shots!

While some folk seem rather reticent about saluting England’s patron saint for whatever reason, The Moorgate at Aspull has no such reservations and is planning to carry on the celebrations into the weekend with a fund-raising event.

On Saturday the Scot Lane watering hole will host a garden party in aid of the Royal British Legion which just happens to have a branch across the road.

John Landon, left, landlord of The Moorgate Inn, Aspull, pictured with assistant manager Chelsea Kershaw, are getting ready to host a St George's Day party for the Royal British Legion on Saturday

There will be plenty of activities for children including a bouncy castle and flag painting.

Assistant manager Chelsea Kershaw said: “It’s sad that a lot of people don’t celebrate St George’s Day as they should but we’ve really gone to town, dressing up the pub for the occasion.

"And we would love loads of people to come down on Saturday afternoon to join in the garden party and raise money for a good cause.”