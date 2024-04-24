Patriotic Wigan pub to host St George's Day fund-raiser this weekend
While some folk seem rather reticent about saluting England’s patron saint for whatever reason, The Moorgate at Aspull has no such reservations and is planning to carry on the celebrations into the weekend with a fund-raising event.
On Saturday the Scot Lane watering hole will host a garden party in aid of the Royal British Legion which just happens to have a branch across the road.
There will be plenty of activities for children including a bouncy castle and flag painting.
Assistant manager Chelsea Kershaw said: “It’s sad that a lot of people don’t celebrate St George’s Day as they should but we’ve really gone to town, dressing up the pub for the occasion.
"And we would love loads of people to come down on Saturday afternoon to join in the garden party and raise money for a good cause.”
The event runs from 1pm to 5pm.
