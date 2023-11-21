Donations are pouring into an online appeal to pay for the funeral of a much-loved Wigan borough dad, whose death is at the centre of a murder inquiry.

Paul Marsh was found with suspected stab wounds at a home on Samuel Street in Atherton on Friday evening (November 17) after police responded to reports of a man unconscious.

Despite best efforts of the emergency services, the 49-year old died a short time later.

A 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody with police confirming they have applied for further detention.

Paul Marsh

As they come to terms with their loss, Mr Marsh’s relatives are now turning their attention to how to give him the best send-off possible.

While they have not yet been able to set a date or make arrangements for his funeral, they have started raising money to pay for it by setting up an online donation page.

His sister-in-law Sarah Hunt said: “I am helping to raise funds to help a grieving mother and family to help with the cost of a funeral.

"On Friday November 17, a loving son, father, uncle and a friend to many was tragically murdered at 49 years old.

"Paul was my brother in law for 18 years.

"We all know Paul had his ups and downs, but he always made you smile and laugh when you was with him.

“May he rest in peace.”

People have already raised £280 towards the £3,000 target.

In a statement released via the police after his death, Mr Marsh’s family said: “Paul was our son, brother, partner and father and he was loved unconditionally.

"Paul’s death is beyond comprehension, and we cannot believe that he has died in such a violent and tragic way.

“Paul will be remembered for many things not least, his laughter, loyalty, and sense of fun.

“Paul will not be forgotten, and our world is a sadder place without him in it.”

Officers are now appealing to members of the public who may have relevant information or footage - including CCTV, mobile, Ring doorbell or dashcam - to make a report to police.