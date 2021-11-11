Paul Rowley interviews Paul Cook

Paul Rowley, 67, had spent more than four decades reporting on political matters and Wigan Athletic matches before his final broadcasting session last week.

Multiple people have taken to Twitter to congratulate him for an outstanding career for the journalist, who has worked for the BBC since 1994.

Presenter for BBC Radio Solent Louisa Hannan wrote: “Paul you are an absolute legend. Thank you for your exemplary service over the years. You’ll be missed. Wishing you all the very best for the future.”

Commentator Bob Ballard added: “What a stalwart you have been Mr R. You’ll be much missed.”

Meanwhile, talkRadio political editor and presenter Peter Cardwell said: “Paul is a BBC institution. He has done an amazing job over the years and really cares about every single interview he does on local radio.”

Many people within the media industry praised Rowley for his style of delivery.

BBC health correspondent for East England Nikki Fox wrote: “Paul, you are a master of your art, what a fantastic voice and someone who makes politics interesting.”

News Editor for BBC Wiltshire Carly Appleby noted: “Thank you Paul for bringing politics to life and making it interesting for so many and making us all laugh a lot.”

While journalist Sophia Franklin also agreed: “You have made politics so accessible and fun. Enjoy the next chapter.”