The Lathums are releasing a Christmas single

The four-piece, who have enjoyed a great 2021, will round the year off with their new track Krampus, which is out Friday 12.

After already reaching the top of the UK album charts with How Beautiful Life Can Be, the band may now be in the hunt for a festive hit.

The single artwork shows a drawing of the four members, with a clawed hand coming towards them and a horned figure in the background.

It also features the captions: “Santa ain’t coming this year,” “Your Christmas will be cancelled anyway,” and “You might as well enjoy your time today.”

Fans took to social media to share their excitement after the announcement.

One wrote: “The artwork is stunning, can’t wait to hear it.”

Another added: “Number one Xmas single? I’m in.”

With a third stating: “Oooh how exciting.”

Krampus will be available on all major streaming platforms.