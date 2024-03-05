Pensioner death: police appeal for help in finding relatives of a late Wigan 72-year-old
Police are seeking surviving relatives of a Wigan borough pensioner who has died.
Graham Platt, 72, passed away at at his home on Millbrook Avenue, Atherton on February 10 but since then officers have been unable to trace any next of kin.
Investigations suggest there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police asked that anyone who knows, or knows of, any relatives for Mr Platt to contact the Police Coroner’s Office on 0161 856 4687.