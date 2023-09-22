Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Francesco Mellina was in the thick of the action for the very last all-nighter at the iconic music venue, eight years after it first opened its doors in 1973.

This outdoor exhibition to celebrate the club’s 50th anniversary at the top of Standishgate, showcases a selection of photographs from Francesco’s book which captures the unique atmosphere of the legendary night

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before being asked to attend that night, Francesco was unaware about the Casino’s legacy.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Photographer Francesco Mellina (pictured) next to his exhibition, Last Night at the Casino, photographs of the last Northern Soul night at Wigan Casino in 1981.

It was the only time he attended the venue.

Francesco said: “These pictures were taken on the official last night, there were one or two more but this was listed as the last official night.

"I was sent there by the newspaper New Musical Express and for them to put in an article.

Angela Pennington was shocked to walk up Standishgate and see a photograph of her late dad, Harry Green.

“I arrived there and thought this was a special location so instead of staying for an hour or so, I stayed for the whole night and I came out with some magnificent images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I knew it was popular but that was all I knew, I didn’t realise how popular it really was.

"I saw all these coach loads of people arriving and that made my mind up.

"The room was electric that night, there was sense of emotion because everybody knew that was going to be the last night.

"They knew that the thing that they lived for was going to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They used to have these three records called three before eight which the used to play at the end of each all-nighter.

"When those records started to be played everyone was emotional.

"I really felt for the people in there because essentially they were losing something that was part of their life.”

Wigan Casino’s famous all-nighters began on September 23 1973.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total there were 536 all-nighters weekly on Saturday and monthly on Fridays, until December 6 1981.

The exhibit forms part of a catalogue of events to celebrate half a century since its opening

One of the photos on display was of Harry Green who used to be a manager at Wigan Casino.

His daughter Angela Pennington was shocked to see a picture of her late father.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “My daughter said ‘granddad’s on a photograph at the top of Wigan, go and look.’

"Its a really good photograph he’s taken.

"He’s really really young there and it takes me back to how I knew him before he got ill.

"When I was around 13/14, he used to let me go and let me sit on the top balcony and him and the doormen used to guard me.

“That’s how I learnt to love the music and learned to dance.

"Once you heard them records, you can’t help but dance.

"I’ve carried it on with my dad, I’ve got his records.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At his funeral we played the three before eight records on the way out.

"Its like he is still with me in a way.”