Photography exhibition celebrating Wigan and its twin town

The photography exhibition in Leigh Library

#LoveYourTwinTown celebrates the borough’s link with Angers in the Loire Valley and is now open to the public.

Talented lensmen and women submitted more than 270 pictures from both sides of the Channel before a panel made up of people from both Wigan and Angers decided which 40 images would go on display at Leigh Library.

The Ambassadress for Wigan, Eve Davis, supported the project by encouraging Angers residents to share their favourite photographs while Wigan Council’s Ambassadress for Angers, Lucie Thecua, launched the new exhibition.

Lucie said: “Working on the exhibition has been really inspiring because I’ve seen lots of great photographs showcasing the beauty of both towns.

“We were delighted with the response and quality of photographs we received and I’d like to thank everyone who got involved.

“The images are wide ranging and show Mesnes Park, Leeds & Liverpool Canal and Leigh Town Hall as well as popular places in Angers such as Pont de Verdun, Castle of Angers and the Cathedral.

“Launching the images on Instagram also meant that people from both Wigan and Angers could connect and enjoy the exhibition virtually.

“The photographs will stay on the Instagram page for those who can’t visit the library.”

Wigan has been twinned with Angers for more than 33 years, with the links between the towns beginning in the late 1970s as a cultural exchange between two colleges and being made official in 1988.

The twinning has continued to grow over the years and now involves a wide network of organisations, including businesses, schools colleges, sports, culture and community groups.

The council says the photography exhibition also fits in with its cultural manifesto and its pledge to make arts and culture accessible for residents.

The free #LoveYourTwinTown exhibition is available to view at Leigh Library between 10am and 2pm Monday to Friday.

It will be on display throughout the Wigan Arts Festival up until 14 August.

The photographs can also be accessed on Instagram by searching for @ambassadress_from_angers