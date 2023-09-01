Picnic and play area provides summer fun at Wigan borough shopping centre

Due to its popularity, Spinning Gate Shopping Centre has decided to extend the free picnic and play area on the mall, closing it on Sunday September 3.

Over the past four weeks, the centre has attracted over 220,000 shoppers, a 17 per cent increase in previous years, while some shops have reported an increase of 22 per cent in sales over the summer.

The near to Clarks and Costa Coffee has been providing much needed cover from this years summers grey and rainy skies.

Ruby Rose aged 6 and Jasmine Lee aged 4

The colourful play area includes a 12ft x 12ft piece of artificial grass surrounded by white picket fencing, colourful play mats, mini picnic benches and parasols.

The little ones have made millions of memories enjoying the centres summer garden games, reading children’s books in its cosy reading corner and bounced the day away on the soft play.

Centre Manager Karen Cox said: "This summer, with the cost of living crisis, it was more important than ever for Spinning Gate Shopping Centre to provide free family fun during the school holidays.

"It has been a joy to watch & listen to families return every single day over the past month to make new friends and play away in our picnic and play area.

"We have decided to extend it for a few days, to ensure the little ones make the most of it before returning to school for the autumn term.

Mum-of-three Joanne Carrighar-Kearns from Leigh said: “The Spinning Gate Picnic and Play area gives me a chance to have a coffee and read a book while the girls are making new friends and playing away, we literally come every day!

"Its clean, there is never any litter or rubbish and its safe.

“My little ones love drawing and reading and its free fun!”

The picnic and play area is open when the centre is open: Mondays to Saturdays 9am to 5.30pm and Sundays 10am to 4pm.