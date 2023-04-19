News you can trust since 1853
Planning application submitted to turn historic Wigan chapel into housing

An historic chapel would be transformed into flats, renewed plans presented to Wigan Council have revealed.

By Sian Jones
Published 19th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

An application by Urban Future Planning Consultancy on behalf of its client unveiled the intention to turn the Unitarian chapel in the centre of Hindley into eight self-contained apartments.

The chapel, which was placed up for auction in February last year, was originally constructed as a Presbyterian place of worship in in 1698, with an extension to the building added in the 19th century.

The Unitarian chapel in HindleyThe Unitarian chapel in Hindley
The Unitarian chapel in Hindley
It features a treasure trove of unique original features, including an upper gallery, stained glass windows dedicated to Hindley families, fireplaces, a dark wooden pulpit and pews.

The plans have been revised and resubmitted after the original application was withdrawn in January.

Part of the planning statement said: “The application is a resubmission of a recently withdrawn application and a number of changes have been made to the scheme, namely, the

removal of off-street parking provision and the subsequent retention of the boundary wall and railings and the retention of the original front door and fenestration, where possible.

"The proposed living accommodation would be set over two storeys with five units at the ground floor and three units at the first floor with the proposed dwelling mix comprising of

one- and two-bedroom units.

“There is sufficient space on site for a secure bin and cycle store."

The current owners believe that by turning the chapel into residential units it will “see the building brought back into beneficial use” and “see the historic building repaired and retained in an ‘good state of repair.’”

