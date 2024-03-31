Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coun Kevin Anderson unveiled a refurbished plaque which was originally in place when The Bethel Community Centre, in Hindley Green, first opened its doors.

The building was used as a library and for other community activities, but it became empty around 30 years ago and there were fears it would be demolished.

Hindley Green councillor James Palmer and Mayor of Wigan Coun Kevin Anderson at the unveiling of the refurbished plaque at The Bethel Community Centre

A small group of Christians approached Wigan Council and offered to maintain the building if they could use it as a meeting place for the church they hoped to create.

A deal was negotiated and a lease agreed, which saw them pay a peppercorn rent, take responsibility for the upkeep of the building and ensure other community groups could use it.

Since then Cornerstone Family Church has grown, with Pastor Robert Channings now leading a congregation of between 70 and 100 people.

The Bethel is a busy hub of activity used every day of the week, with a Slimming World group meeting there for 20 years, as well as toddler group, dance groups and fitness classes.

Food and other necessities are distributed to families in the community free of charge three days a week, with volunteers helping 104 families last week alone.

Last winter the centre was used as a warm hub for people unable to heat their homes, so they could get warm, have food and drink and meet other people.