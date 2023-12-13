Plea for Wigan's home cooks not to pour gravy down the sink this Christmas

Home cooks across the borough are being warned of the hidden dangers of gravy this Christmas.

United Utilities is predicting Wigan’s sewers could be under increased strain because of the extra fat-laden food cooked over the festive period.

Cooking fats, oils and grease harden into lumps, creating fatbergs which can block pipes and risk a flood.

Research by the water company found home cooks will be using a variety of fats to cook their turkey, roast potatoes and Yorkshire puddings.

Andy Peet, wastewater network protection manager at United Utilities, is urging people not to pour gravy down the sink

It is asking people to dispose of the fat, oil and grease responsibly – and that includes gravy, after almost half (41 per cent) of people surveyed in Wigan and Leigh admitted to pouring it down their sinks.

Andy Peet, wastewater network protection manager, said: “There are many ways to make gravy – some people will use their favourite recipe and add meat juices for extra flavour, not realising that’ll turn into a fatty deposit when cooled.

“Even using granules or powder can be problematic as they usually contain some meat juice extracts or starch which can solidify when cooled. Once this happens it can result in a nasty mess which is expensive to clean up.”

The survey found 85 per cent of people in Wigan and Leigh will use butter, fat or oil to prepare roast potatoes. Also, 49 per cent will use oils for their turkey, 24 per cent to prepare sprouts and 13 per cent for green beans.