Police appeal for help in finding missing Wigan man

Police have issued an appeal to find a missing Wigan man.

By Sian Jones
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 17:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 17:16 BST

The man named only as Simon was last seen at Wigan Infirmary at around 3.27am on Monday (April 3).

The 44-year-old from Hindley is described as a white male, 5ft 6ins tall with dark brown, short hair.

Simon was last seen at Wigan Infirmary
He was last seen wearing khaki trousers, blue fleece, taupe jacket, white trainers and carrying a white and orange carrier bag.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers are concerned for Simon's welfare and want to make sure he is safe and well.

"Unfortunately GMP do not have a photo of Simon and would ask that you please refer to the description given.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting MSP/06LL/0000692/23.

