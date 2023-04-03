The man named only as Simon was last seen at Wigan Infirmary at around 3.27am on Monday (April 3).

The 44-year-old from Hindley is described as a white male, 5ft 6ins tall with dark brown, short hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon was last seen at Wigan Infirmary

He was last seen wearing khaki trousers, blue fleece, taupe jacket, white trainers and carrying a white and orange carrier bag.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers are concerned for Simon's welfare and want to make sure he is safe and well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Unfortunately GMP do not have a photo of Simon and would ask that you please refer to the description given.”