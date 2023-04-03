Police appeal for help in finding missing Wigan man
Police have issued an appeal to find a missing Wigan man.
By Sian Jones
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 17:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 17:16 BST
The man named only as Simon was last seen at Wigan Infirmary at around 3.27am on Monday (April 3).
The 44-year-old from Hindley is described as a white male, 5ft 6ins tall with dark brown, short hair.
He was last seen wearing khaki trousers, blue fleece, taupe jacket, white trainers and carrying a white and orange carrier bag.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers are concerned for Simon's welfare and want to make sure he is safe and well.
"Unfortunately GMP do not have a photo of Simon and would ask that you please refer to the description given.”
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting MSP/06LL/0000692/23.