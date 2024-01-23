Police appeal for help in tracing Wigan man's next of kin
An appeal for help has been made by police on social media trying to trace the surviving relatives of a Wigan 64-year-old following his death.
David Darbyshire died at his home on Ladies Lane in Hindley on January 18.
There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
However, police have been struggling trying to find his next of kin.