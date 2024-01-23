News you can trust since 1853
Police appeal for help in tracing Wigan man's next of kin

An appeal for help has been made by police on social media trying to trace the surviving relatives of a Wigan 64-year-old following his death.
By Sian Jones
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT
David Darbyshire died at his home on Ladies Lane in Hindley on January 18.

There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Police are appealing for help in tracking his next of kinPolice are appealing for help in tracking his next of kin
However, police have been struggling trying to find his next of kin.

Anyone with information about Mr Darbyshire’s family have been asked to contact the Police Coroner's Office in Bolton on: 0161 856 4687.

