An appeal for help has been made by police on social media trying to trace the surviving relatives of a Wigan man following his death.

Ronald Edwin Thornley died at his home on Dalton Drive in Wigan.

There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Police are appealing for help in tracking his next of kin

However, police have been struggling trying to find his next of kin.