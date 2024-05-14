Police appeal for help in tracing Wigan man's next of kin

By Sian Jones
Published 14th May 2024, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
An appeal for help has been made by police on social media trying to trace the surviving relatives of a Wigan man following his death.

Ronald Edwin Thornley died at his home on Dalton Drive in Wigan.

There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Three men charged with terror offences following raids in Wigan and Bolton
Police are appealing for help in tracking his next of kinPolice are appealing for help in tracking his next of kin
Police are appealing for help in tracking his next of kin

However, police have been struggling trying to find his next of kin.

Anyone with information about Mr Thornley’s family have been asked to contact the Police Coroner's Office in Bolton on: 0161 8564687.

Related topics:PoliceWiganBolton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.