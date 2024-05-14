Police appeal for help in tracing Wigan man's next of kin
An appeal for help has been made by police on social media trying to trace the surviving relatives of a Wigan man following his death.
Ronald Edwin Thornley died at his home on Dalton Drive in Wigan.
There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
However, police have been struggling trying to find his next of kin.
