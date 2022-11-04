Police appeal for help to find a missing man from Wigan
Police are becomming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing man from Wigan.
Michael Harris, 33, was last seen on Heritage Way, Wigan on Saturday, October 15.
He is described as a white male of slim build with brown short hair.
Officers say they are increasingly worried about Michael’s safety and want to make sure that he is safe and well.
Anyone with information about Michael’s whereabouts is urged to contact the force on 101 and to quote reference number: MSP/06LL/0002827/22.