PCSOs Wogan and Murray, along with PC McCoombes were welcomed to St Catherine’s CE Primary Scholes.

The children got to learn about the types of tools and safety equipment that police officers may use.

Police officers were invited to St Catherines school to meet the pupils and show them around two of the force’s Police vehicles.

PC McCoombes said: “The pupils got to have a go at holding public order shields and helmets. They loved playing with the lights and sirens.

“Several warnings were given about inappropriate use of the horn, but we let it slide this time.”

The visit aimed to raise awareness of the police’s work in the Scholes area and to show the youngsters that officers are approachable and a community asset.

And a school spokesperson said: “It was lovely to welcome the officers to the school.

Police officers visit pupils at St Catherines school.