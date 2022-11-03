Police officers pay a friendly visit to Wigan primary school pupils
Police officers were invited to a Wigan school to meet the pupils and show them around their specialist vehicles.
PCSOs Wogan and Murray, along with PC McCoombes were welcomed to St Catherine’s CE Primary Scholes.
The children got to learn about the types of tools and safety equipment that police officers may use.
PC McCoombes said: “The pupils got to have a go at holding public order shields and helmets. They loved playing with the lights and sirens.
“Several warnings were given about inappropriate use of the horn, but we let it slide this time.”
The visit aimed to raise awareness of the police’s work in the Scholes area and to show the youngsters that officers are approachable and a community asset.
And a school spokesperson said: “It was lovely to welcome the officers to the school.
"Who knows, this might have lit one or two pupils’ ambitions to join the police when they’re older.”