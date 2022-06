Alfie Price, 16, was last seen in Manchester city centre on Wednesday, June 1.

He has been known to spend time in both Hindley and Platt Bridge.

Missing teenager Alfie

Alfie is described as 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build and could be wearing a dark tracksuit. His head could have been shaved.