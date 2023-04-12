News you can trust since 1853
Police appeal for help to find missing Wigan man who may be confused

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing Wigan man.

By Sian Jones
Published 12th Apr 2023, 12:56 BST- 1 min read

The man – named only as Stafford – was last seen in the Lowton area at around 8.15am on Wednesday.

He is described as a white male, 5ft 4ins tall with grey short hair.

Stafford was last seen in LowtonStafford was last seen in Lowton
Stafford was last seen wearing a thick red parka jacket and tracksuit bottoms.

He walks with a limp and may present as being confused.

Anyone with information about Stafford’s whereabouts is asked to call police on 0161 8567165.

