Police appeal for help to find missing Wigan man who may be confused
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing Wigan man.
By Sian Jones
Published 12th Apr 2023, 12:56 BST- 1 min read
The man – named only as Stafford – was last seen in the Lowton area at around 8.15am on Wednesday.
He is described as a white male, 5ft 4ins tall with grey short hair.
Stafford was last seen wearing a thick red parka jacket and tracksuit bottoms.
He walks with a limp and may present as being confused.
Anyone with information about Stafford’s whereabouts is asked to call police on 0161 8567165.