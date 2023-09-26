News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Rishi Sunak 'alarmed' by costs of HS2 project amid Cabinet split
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles

Police appeal for help to find schoolboy missing from Wigan home

Police are appealing for help to find a missing 13-year-old boy last seen near his Wigan home five days ago.
By Sian Jones
Published 26th Sep 2023, 10:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 10:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Thomas Robinson hasn’t been seen since around 4pm on Thursday (September 21).

He is described as being around 5ft tall with short, blond hair.

Read More
READ MORE IN PICTURES: Wigan Northern Soul exhibition event
Thomas RobinsonThomas Robinson
Thomas Robinson
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thomas was last seen wearing a black/green tracksuit with a white stripe down the leg and black trainers.

He also has links to the Seaforth area.

Anyone with information on Thomas’s whereabouts is urged to contact Merseyside Police on 101.

Any sightings can also be reported via the force’s contact centre or its online form.

Related topics:PoliceWiganMerseyside Police