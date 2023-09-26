Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thomas Robinson hasn’t been seen since around 4pm on Thursday (September 21).

He is described as being around 5ft tall with short, blond hair.

Thomas Robinson

Thomas was last seen wearing a black/green tracksuit with a white stripe down the leg and black trainers.

He also has links to the Seaforth area.

Anyone with information on Thomas’s whereabouts is urged to contact Merseyside Police on 101.