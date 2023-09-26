Police appeal for help to find schoolboy missing from Wigan home
Police are appealing for help to find a missing 13-year-old boy last seen near his Wigan home five days ago.
By Sian Jones
Published 26th Sep 2023, 10:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 10:14 BST
Thomas Robinson hasn’t been seen since around 4pm on Thursday (September 21).
He is described as being around 5ft tall with short, blond hair.
Thomas was last seen wearing a black/green tracksuit with a white stripe down the leg and black trainers.
He also has links to the Seaforth area.
Anyone with information on Thomas’s whereabouts is urged to contact Merseyside Police on 101.