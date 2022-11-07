Police appeal to help find missing Wigan teenager
Police have made a public appeal to help find a Wigan teenager missing for a fortnight.
Thomas, aged 17, was last seen in Bolton on Monday, October 24 at 9.05pm.
He comes from the Wigan area and is described as a white male of slim build, approximately 5ft 10ins tall with short brown hair, wearing navy tracksuit bottoms and a navy jacket. He is also known to have links to Merseyside.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned and want to make sure he is safe and well.