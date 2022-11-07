News you can trust since 1853
Police appeal to help find missing Wigan teenager

Police have made a public appeal to help find a Wigan teenager missing for a fortnight.

By Holly Pritchard
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Nov 2022, 12:49pm

Thomas, aged 17, was last seen in Bolton on Monday, October 24 at 9.05pm.

He comes from the Wigan area and is described as a white male of slim build, approximately 5ft 10ins tall with short brown hair, wearing navy tracksuit bottoms and a navy jacket. He is also known to have links to Merseyside.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned and want to make sure he is safe and well.

Anyone with informationshould contact the force on 0161 856 5757.