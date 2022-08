Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shane Jones, 49, was last seen on Findlay Street, in Leigh during the early hours of Saturday morning, August 13.

He has two distinctive tattoos featuring a bulldog and cross tattoo on his right arm, as well as a swallow tattoo on his right wrist.

Missing: Shane Jones, 49, was last seen on Findlay Street, in Leigh during the early hours on Saturday morning, August 13.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about him and want to make sure he is safe and well.