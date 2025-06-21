Police appeal to trace missing Wigan woman

By Sian Jones
Published 21st Jun 2025, 14:11 BST
Police are appealing for help to find a missing woman last seen in Wigan borough.

The woman known only as Courtney was last seen in the area of St Paul’s Chapel, Ince at 10am on Friday June 20.

The 26-year-old is described as a white female, 5ft 6ins with a slim build, with brown-blonde hair.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned and want to ensure she’s found safe and well.

Anyone with information on Courtney’s whereabouts is urged to contact police on 0161 8567165 (or 101) quoting MSP/06LL/0001187/25.

