Police are appealing for help to find a missing woman last seen in Wigan borough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman known only as Courtney was last seen in the area of St Paul’s Chapel, Ince at 10am on Friday June 20.

The 26-year-old is described as a white female, 5ft 6ins with a slim build, with brown-blonde hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Courtney was last seen on Friday morning

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned and want to ensure she’s found safe and well.

Anyone with information on Courtney’s whereabouts is urged to contact police on 0161 8567165 (or 101) quoting MSP/06LL/0001187/25.