A charity fund-raiser is looking forward to an unusual and gruelling challenge – and hopes Wiganers will dig deep to support him.

Nigel Brookwell will walk from Wigan town centre to Standish on Saturday, June 28, collecting donations at pubs along the way for Daffodils Dreams.

But this is no ordinary pub crawl, as he will be wearing a vintage deep-sea diving suit, complete with a helmet, boots and lead weights, which weighs around 80kg.

It will be hot, heavy and hard work, but Swinley dad Nigel is determined to push through every step for the cause.

Nigel Brookwell in training in the vintage diving suit at JD Gym

He has been busy training for the No Rush Challenge – and catching plenty attention as he does it – from training laps at Haigh Woodland Park and in Swinley, to workouts at JD Gym and even popping into Central Bar in full kit to film an awareness video.

Nigel said: “I’m ready for it. I’m physically and mentally ready for it. I just want to get on with it now.”

He is taking on the challenge in aid of Daffodils Dreams, which supports children and families in Wigan facing hardship by providing essential items and positive life experiences.

Nigel Brookwell previously wore the 80kg vintage diving suit to climb Snowdon and Ben Nevis

Maureen Holcroft, founder of Daffodils Dreams, said: “There’s been such a buzz. People are constantly asking about the challenge and the man behind the suit. Nige’s commitment is just incredible – and he’s doing it all for the children in our borough.”

Despite all his preparation, Nigel has not yet been able to reach his fund-raising target and hopes more people will donate.

Nigel said: “The only thing I’m losing sleep about is I’m desperate to get £10,000 for the charity. It’s at about £2,800 now so I have £7,200 to find. I think it can be done, but it’s about getting the message to people.

"I always give people specifics with regards to the charity. If they donate £10 to that charity, it doesn’t get nibbled away at, it’s directly attributable to things they can do. For example they can put bags together for children who have been moved by social services because of domestic abuse. It can make a huge difference to young children.”

He has raised thousands of pounds for good causes in recent years by taking on unusual challenges and pushing his body to the limit.

These have included crawling all the way from Wigan to Standish, which took eight and a half hours, while he has also walked there wearing only a kilt and carrying a 35kg sandbag, spent the night blindfolded in the stocks outside St Wilfrid’s Church and walked back to Wigan the following day.

Nigel’s walk will begin at Daffodils Dreams’ boutique, on Wallgate in Wigan town centre, and end at The Boar’s Head, on Wigan Road, Standish.

To mark the challenge, the community is coming together for a fun pub crawl on the same day, which will visit 11 pubs and end with a celebration at the Boar’s Head. It costs £10 to take part, which includes a limited-edition T-shirt, with all proceeds going to Daffodils Dreams.

To donate to Nigel’s appeal or take part in the pub crawl, visit localgiving.org/fundraising/Nige-s-No-Rush-Challengesupportingdaffodilsdreams or send a message to Daffodils Dreams via Facebook.