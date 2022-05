Stuart Ince, aged 51, sadly passed away at his home on Central Drive in Shevington on May, 25 2022.

The police are now trying to trace his family members.

Police generic

A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said: “There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.