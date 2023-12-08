Police expand search area in a bid to find a missing Skelmersdale pensioner

Police are expanding their search to find a 77-year-old who has been missing from Skelmersdale.

Emergency services have been searching Skelmersdale and the surrounding area for Brian Blakeman since he went missing on Tuesday (December 5).

Dedicated search teams have been dispatched in several areas looking for him, those areas include Ashurst’s Hill, Beacon Covert and open land south of Digmoor.

The police helicopter has been in operation, with mounted police and specialist search dogs taking part in trying to find Brian.

Brian Blakeman was last seen on December 5

Beacon Country Park, the old golf course near Dalton, and the Tawd Valley Park have been searched extensively.

Officers are to remain in those areas, with a mobile police station set up at Beacon Country Park.

Now Lancashire Police supported by the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and mountain rescue teams are moving their focus to other areas, increasing the distance from where Brian was last seen.

Those areas include open areas south of Digmoor and the Pimbo industrial estate.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We thank the public for giving us the time and space to complete those searches – we know how keen they are to assist but additional numbers of people would have hampered the search, particularly for the search dogs and helicopter.

"This weekend we know that many people will be in those areas to walk, exercise and cycle.

"We ask them to please keep an eye out for Brian.

“We ask residents in Tanhouse, Fosters Green and Digmoor to check their CCTV and doorbell camera footage for between 9am and 4pm on Tuesday (December 5).

"Also if you were driving in those areas and have dashcam, could you please check your footage.

“Again, we ask you to check your gardens, sheds, outhouses, and open spaces around your residential area.

“While the search is focused closer to where Brian was last seen, there is the possibility that he might have walked some distance or travelled on public transport.

"We are actively investigating that.

It could be that Brian has made it as far as Parbold, Orrell, Bickerstaffe or Westhead.

"If you live in those areas surrounding Skelmersdale, please could you keep an eye out for Brian.

“Brian is believed to be wearing a blue fleece jacket with an Everton FC badge on, with jeans and trainers.

"He might appear to be confused.

“Any sightings of Brian, please call 999 immediately or email [email protected].