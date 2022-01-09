Alan Bolton (Greater Manchester Police)

Alan Bolton, 54, was last seen on Windsor Street on January 5, with officers worried about his welfare.

He is described as white, 5ft 9 inches tall, and of a stocky build, with grey receding hair and untidy stubble.

He was last seen wearing grey joggers, a black hoodie and a black jacket.

As well as this, he is known to have a leg brace and uses a walking stick to get around, as he cannot drive.

Mr Bolton has quite serious underlying health issues, which require medicine and for him to be monitored.

Anyone with any information should contact the police on 0161 856 7023 and quote the missing reference number: MSP/06LL/0000041/22.