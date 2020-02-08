Police investigating video of officers clashing with football fans following Wigan Athletic vs Preston North End match

Police are investigating footage showing violent alterations between officers and football fans following this afternoon's Latics vs Preston fixture.

The video, which has been widely shared on social media today, February 8, was recorded following this afternoon's game at the DW Stadium, a fixture which saw the visitors run out 2-1 victors and continue their push for promotion.

The clip shows several officers involved in physical altercations with several supporters, believed to be Preston fans.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: ‘We are aware of a video in circulation following the Wigan Athletic vs. Preston North End game at the DW stadium this afternoon. All available footage is being reviewed in line with normal procedure.”

Many fans have voiced their disapproval at the behaviour, while others say the police did not allow enough time for Latics fans to leave the stadium before allowing Preston supporters to leave.

Jake Nicholson said on Twitter: "Very nasty scenes near the bridge today, both sets of fans were poor. Wigan fan chucked a flare off the bridge into a group of fans including children. Thought the police messed up big time by not holding back the preston fans for 10 minutes".

He added: "I was right next to it and there were definitely children. Just think it’s childish".

"Well I’m a Wigan fan and I was there No need for it at all. Even so there were loads of children there and I don’t care if they are a preston fan or not."

Nathan Sinclair, another supporter, said there had been clashes outside the East Stand before the match too.

Another fan Eddie Swindells posted: "There were a few Wigan fans being pushed away by police then a Preston fan tried to run past the police and then it kicked off."

Greater Manchester Police had already beefed up security for the Lancashire derby, with mounted divisions present in and around the town centre. Police horses and vans were later spotted boxing in fans in Prescott Street, which forms part of the route many fans take to the stadium from the railway stations.