Police issue appeal for help to find missing Wigan man
Police have issued an appeal to help find a man missing from his home in Wigan.
Martin Bird was last seen leaving his address in Standish Lower Ground in a Blue Ford Focus at around 3.30pm on Wednesday March 15.
He is described as white male, 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build, wearing a dark coat, sage green pants and a baseball cap.
A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West on Facebook said: “We are appealing for any information, sightings, doorbell and/or dashcam footage that could assist in locating Martin.
“If Martin is reading this post, we ask that you make contact with family, friends and/or the police to let us know that you are safe and well.”
Anyone with information about Martin’s whereabouts should contact police on 101 using MFH reference number MSP/06LL/0000555/23.
You can also send any information to Greater Manchester Police via their LiveChat service online: gmp.police.uk
Any sightings should be reported via 999.