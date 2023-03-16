News you can trust since 1853
Police issue appeal for help to find missing Wigan man

Police have issued an appeal to help find a man missing from his home in Wigan.

By Sian Jones
Published 16th Mar 2023, 14:34 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 14:39 GMT

Martin Bird was last seen leaving his address in Standish Lower Ground in a Blue Ford Focus at around 3.30pm on Wednesday March 15.

He is described as white male, 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build, wearing a dark coat, sage green pants and a baseball cap.

Martin Bird was last seen leaving his home in Standish Lower Ground in a blue Ford Fiesta
A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West on Facebook said: “We are appealing for any information, sightings, doorbell and/or dashcam footage that could assist in locating Martin.

“If Martin is reading this post, we ask that you make contact with family, friends and/or the police to let us know that you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information about Martin’s whereabouts should contact police on 101 using MFH reference number MSP/06LL/0000555/23.

You can also send any information to Greater Manchester Police via their LiveChat service online: gmp.police.uk

Any sightings should be reported via 999.

