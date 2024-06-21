Police issue appeal to locate missing Wigan teenager

By Sian Jones
Published 21st Jun 2024
Police have issued an appeal for help in tracing a missing Wigan teenager last seen a week ago.

The 17-year-old, identified only as Brandon, was last seen on Friday, June 14.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Brandon and would like to ensure he is safe and well.

Anyone with information about Brandon’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 999, quoting the missing reference number of MSP/06LL/0001504/24.

