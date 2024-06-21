Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have issued an appeal for help in tracing a missing Wigan teenager last seen a week ago.

The 17-year-old, identified only as Brandon, was last seen on Friday, June 14.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Brandon and would like to ensure he is safe and well.

