Police issue update on the search for Skelmersdale pensioner missing for a week

Police have renewed its appeal to find a missing Skelmersdale man who has now been missing for a week.

Lancashire Constabulary remain extremely concerned for Brian Blakeman’s welfare and the search continues to find the 77-year-old.

The force thanked the people of Skelmersdale for their heartfelt support from throughout the search and they continue to ask them to be vigilant and look out for Brian as they go about their daily business.

Brian Blakeman was last seen on December 5

Insp John Bent, neighbourhood inspector for West Lancashire, said: “Today marks a week since Brian went missing.

“He was last seen at his home address in Skelmersdale on Tuesday, 5th December. Since then, we have conducted many enquiries and today we renew our appeal to find Brian.

“We have conducted lots and lots of house-to-house enquiries – hundreds of houses – and we have checked lots of CCTV to try and work out which route Brian has taken from his home address which will further inform our search.

“Our police search advisor-led teams have been conducting searches alongside our mounted officers, drones, the police helicopter, and underwater search team.

Insp Bent speaking to the media

“We have been assisted by mountain rescue teams and our partner agency Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, as well as the West Lancashire Council ranger service.

"They have been out helping us with the open ground searches.

“We have been out around the West Lancashire area, in many areas of Skelmersdale which are less travelled. We are looking for any clues as to where Brian is.”

Brian is believed to be wearing a blue jacket fleece with an Everton FC badge, blue jeans and black and white Lacoste trainers.

Insp Bent added: “Brian was last seen by his partner eating breakfast about 9am last Tuesday.

"His partner then left for an appointment.

“Brian has then gone missing.

"We are trying to work out why and where he has gone as we look to find him safe and well.

“We have worked through a lot of CCTV which has told us a lot about where he hasn’t been.

"That has enabled us to rule out certain roads where he hasn’t been down.

“From where he lives takes you very quickly into a rural area where there is no CCTV coverage.

"We appeal to the public to look out for Brian and be vigilant when they are out and about.

“I would like to say a huge thank-you to the community of Skelmersdale for the huge support they have given us – the police and Brian’s family greatly appreciate that.”